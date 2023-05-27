  • Menu
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out from Union Bank branch in Gandipet

Highlights

The police is investigating into the cause of fire accident and also looking whether fire safety facility is available at the branch

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among the staff of the Union Bank branch in Gandipet after fire broke out in the building in Gandipet of Rangareddy district.

Firefighter rushed to the spot on information. Firefighters fighting to douse the flames. No casualties reported so far. Loss of property is yet to be ascertained. Police reached the spot and are looking into the matter.






