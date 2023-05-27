Live
- ‘Naseeb Se’ Song From Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Ali Advani’s ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ Movie
- YS Bhaskar Reddy taken to NIMS hospital for treatment
- Kejriwal, Bhagwan Singh Mann reaches Pragathi Bhavan, KCR welcomes them
- TDP Mahanadu: Chandrababu addresses, says should take NTR's legacy to future generations
- TDP Mahanadu: Need to bring down current govt. to make AP no 1: Naidu
- PM Modi chairs meeting of 8th Governing Council of Niti Aayog
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out from Union Bank branch in Gandipet
- BGMI preload to start for Android users; the game begins on May 29
- Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall paralyse Delhi; flight diversions & train delays reported
- Mem Famous: Impressive Day One & Special Premieres Collections
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out from Union Bank branch in Gandipet
Highlights
The police is investigating into the cause of fire accident and also looking whether fire safety facility is available at the branch
Hyderabad: Panic triggered among the staff of the Union Bank branch in Gandipet after fire broke out in the building in Gandipet of Rangareddy district.
Firefighter rushed to the spot on information. Firefighters fighting to douse the flames. No casualties reported so far. Loss of property is yet to be ascertained. Police reached the spot and are looking into the matter.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS