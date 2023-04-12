Hyderabad: Five-member dacoity gang arrested

Hyderabad: A five-member interstate gang of dacoits were arrested on Wednesday by the Cyberabad police and mobile phones, screw driver, knives and stolen property was seized from them.



Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Raveendra informed that the gang was involved in 175 cases and had come to Hyderabad from neighbouring Maharashtra to loot jewellery shops and banks.

"On credible information, the police caught them before they could strike," said the official.

The gang is well versed in their craft and did not hesitate to attack inmates of the house when the latter resisted them. Several bodily offences are also registered against them in Maharashtra.

The police produced them before court and remanded them. A case is registered against them and an thorough interrogation is underway.