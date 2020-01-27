Top
Hyderabad: Flag hoisted at Rachakonda Commissionerate

Highlights

CP Mahesh Bhagawat hoisted the flag in Rachakonda Commissionerate on the account of 71st Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Neredmet: CP Mahesh Bhagawat hoisted the flag in Rachakonda Commissionerate on the account of 71st Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

CP said, "The freedom we are enjoying today is the sacrifice of many great people. On this day in 1950, our Constitution was approved and our Parliament came to our hands. Crime DCP Yadgiri, Admin Shilpavalli and others were present.

