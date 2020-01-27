Hyderabad: Flag hoisted at Rachakonda Commissionerate

Neredmet: CP Mahesh Bhagawat hoisted the flag in Rachakonda Commissionerate on the account of 71st Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.



CP said, "The freedom we are enjoying today is the sacrifice of many great people. On this day in 1950, our Constitution was approved and our Parliament came to our hands. Crime DCP Yadgiri, Admin Shilpavalli and others were present.