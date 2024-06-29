Hyderabad: Frisking ops by pesky cops in Old City incur netizens’ ire

Hyderabad: In an effort to curtail the growing criminal activities in the city, Hyderabad City police have continued night patrolling, especially in the localities of Old City. However, on social media, people questioned the police behaviour towards children and the use of foul language by the police officers.

In response to a recent series of bodily offences in the city, police have heightened vigilance in the city. The night patrols have intensified in Old City areas, and also the police are making sure that the commercial establishments close by 11:30 pm.

As per the police, the police officers including the Task Force during late nights are patrolling in the isolated areas to ensure law and order and prevent any attacks by anti-social elements. Police were also seen barricading and questioning youngsters about their venturing out during night hours.

Since a week, Task Force along with the local police initiated a special drive on the instructions of Hyderabad City police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy in localities including Shahalibanda, Kalapather, Yakutpura, Dabeerpura, Rein Bazar, Talabkatta, Moghalpura, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Saidabad, Chawni, and other areas like Nampally, Mallepally, Asif Nagar, Murad Nagar and other surrounding areas.

“After they were caught, we have called their parents/guardians and are creating awareness among both youngsters and their parents. Also, we asked parents to keep tabs on their children and not to allow them to loiter on roads after 12 am,” said Srinivas Rao, Additional DCP south zone.

Following the special drives, several videos of police are circulating on social media in which they are being criticised for their behavior and foul language towards children and youngsters and frisking people on roads. In many videos, police were seen questioning people using filthy language and resorting to lathi charge. The netizens say this is not a right way to treat citizens, and that the police are even frisking the children and the elderly.

SQ Masood, a social activist asked why the police are targeting only the Old City of Hyderabad, as criminal activity is taking place across all police divisions. “The crimes are not being controlled, but they are oppressing the people of Old City. It seems the police are wontedly targeting the Old City and harassing the residents,” he said.

Masood added, “To the police officers’ using filthy language, especially with the children, the higher-ups must initiate action against them.”

Tagging NCPCR (National Commission for Projection of Child Rights), Srinivas Kodali, a cybersecurity expert, posted on X, “How can you allow Hyderabad police to misbehave with children this way? Prolonged policing of youngsters will affect their psychological well-being.”

Naseer Giyaz, another activist, wrote on X, “Why are police targeting only specific zones and areas for patrolling at night, searching ordinary citizens? Do the police operate in the same manner in areas like Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills? Instead of monitoring criminal activities and their hideouts, ordinary and poor citizens are being targeted.”