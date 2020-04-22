Hyderabad: Gaddiannaram market shut from tomorrow

Hyderabad: Is the state government planning to shift the famous Gaddiannaram fruit market to Koheda under the guise of lockdown?



While the authorities claim that they have decided to close the market from April 23 as no social distancing was being followed on the premises and that a large number of people are visiting the market posing a health threat.

Market Committee Chairman V Ramnarsimha Goud said about 17 to 18 varieties of fruits, including Mango, Oranges, Grapes, Papaya, Banana, Guava, Kiwi , Apples, etc, from across the county and also from foreign countries come to the market every day. On an average, about 1,500 to 2,000 vehicles come to the market and during the summer the number of vehicles increases manifold as Mangoes come in large quantities, particularly from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Continued on Page 5

About 40,000 people come to the yard and it is becoming difficult for them to maintain social distancing and streamlining the market area. "Nobody knows who a carrier of coronavirus is and it could lead to spread of the virus," he added.

Goud said that to cope up with the increasing rush during the lockdown, the authorities had some time back shifted part of the market to an 11-acre open place behind Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan at LB Nagar. "However, the market yard was still crowded with many vehicles at both the places. Hence, we decided to close it down," he said, adding that they would now spray disinfectants like sodium hydrochloride.

However, the fruit vendors feel that the authorities would be shifting the market under the guise of sanitising the area.