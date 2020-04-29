Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital ambulance driver infected with coronavirus

Sudangani Vinod, an ambulance driver at Gandhi Hospital tested positive for coronavirus, said the officials on Tuesday. The officials said that Vinod has been staying at his in-laws' place at Bayyaram in Mahabubabad district.

After he tested positive, the officials held tests for his wife, children and in-laws and sent them to quarantine.

Meanwhile, police personnel who have been in the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) has also been tested positive for coronavirus. The head constable is said to have carried out works in the bomb disposal unit and at DGP's office and some other places. The 46-year-old head constable from Golconda has shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. The 46-year-old head constable from Golconda was asymptomatic when he tested positive and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Coming to the fresh new cases, the state on Tuesday reported only six new cases taking the overall tally to 1,009. And all the six cases were reported under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Meanwhile, the death toll remained at 25 and 42 persons were discharged from the hospital.

With the total of persons recovered and discharged stood at 374, the total coronavirus active cases is 610 who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.