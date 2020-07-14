Hyderabad: Gandhi hospital contract nurses stir enters 4th day

Hyderabad: Outsourcing nursing staff of Gandhi Hospital continued the protest for the fourth day against the irregular salary patterns.



Demanding the regularisation of salaries, the nursing committee of Gandhi Hospital denied the proposal of Rs 25,000 monthly payment and daily Rs 300 as daily incentive. "We are having experience of more than 15years in the field of nursing, as the state government is paying Rs 25,000 for the newly joined nurses, we seriously demand regularisation and Rs 35,000 salary per month, "said G Indira, a nurse at Gandhi Hospital.

"How can the government expect us to work with the same salary which the newly appointed nurses are being paid?, It is very disappointing, we need the recognition for our experience and services and decided to demand and convince only for the points of regularisation," said K Vimala, nurse, Gandhi Hospital.

"There were rumors since yesterday that we are heading back to work after talks with the government. We completely oppose those rumours. We are going to protest until the demands are met and the regularisation is on the cards, " said V Lakshmi, another nurse.

The protesting nurses reiterated that they are not going to step back until the Telangana government gives a clarification on the issue of regularization. They said that the nurses from different government hospitals to support the protest of Gandhi nurses in the next coming days.