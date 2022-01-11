Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital told to defer non-urgent surgeries in view of spike in COVID-19 cases

The state government on Tuesday directed Gandhi Hospital to defer all the non-urgent surgeries at Gandhi Hospital from today in the view of spike in COVID-19 cases and also asked the other government hospitals were asked to minimize non-urgent surgeries.

However, the government also made it clear that there should not be any delay in urgent surgeries.

The decision comes in the wake of huge increase in the COVID-19 cases in the state. On Monday, the state recorded 1,825 cases and the positivity rate has been declined to 3.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent. On the other hand, 351 people have been discharged from the hospitals after recovering from the virus. The recovery rate of the state dipped to 97.26 per cent.

At present, there are 14,995 active cases in the state. As many as 70,697 samples were tested of which 1,825 came positive and the results of 12,948 samples are awaited.