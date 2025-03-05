Live
Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro: A Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality
The Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro series offer a premium experience in the mid-range smartphone market.
The Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro series from Nothing offer a more premium feel in the mid-range market by upgrading from plastic to aluminium and glass materials. This change enhances both durability and the overall design, giving the devices a more sophisticated and high-end look compared to their previous versions.
Key Features:
- Premium Design: Both models feature an upgraded build, with aluminium and glass giving them a more premium feel.
- Battery: Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, both phones promise up to 26 hours of YouTube playback and 11 hours of PUBG gaming. It also retains over 90% capacity after 1,200 charge cycles. They support 50W fast wired charging via USB-C but lack wireless charging.
Camera Setup:
- Main Camera: 50MP sensor with OIS for better low-light performance.
- Ultra-Wide Camera: 8MP sensor for wide shots.
- Telephoto Camera: 50MP sensor with 2x optical zoom and 30x Ultra Zoom.
- Selfie Camera: 32MP (Phone 3a) or 50MP (Phone 3a Pro) with improved detail.
The Phone (3a) has a horizontal triple-camera setup, while the Phone (3a) Pro stands out with an asymmetrical circular camera bump.
Design and Display:
Both models sport a 6.77” Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 3000 nits, and eye-comfort features like 2160Hz PWM dimming.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 5G, both models come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Special Features:
- Essential Key: A new button for capturing content, voice notes, and accessing Essential Space to organize ideas.
- Improved IP64 Rating: Better dust and splash resistance than previous models.
Colors and Availability:
Phone (3a): Black, White, Blue.
Phone (3a) Pro: Grey, Black.