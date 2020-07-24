Hyderabad: Ganesh pandal organisers asked to follow Coronavirus guidelines

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has urged the Ganesh pandal organisers to follow Covid-19 guidelines of Centre and State governments during the 11-day festival.



Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi office was inaugurated after performing puja marking 164th birth anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Samithi general secretary Bhagwant Rao said that Samithi would perform Ganeshji puja as usual and called upon the pandal organisers to come forward to install Ganesh idols in pandals with all customs and traditions.

He also requested all the organisers and devotees to follow all the Centre and State Covid-19 guidelines following social distancing, using hand sanitizers and other necessary guidelines while performing puja in the pandals. Ganeah Chaturti will be on August 22 this year.

The Samithi leaders urged the State government to cooperate and also wanted the authorities to sanction the funds and also take necessary action in arranging the required facilities during Ganesh Navarathris, which the government does every year.

Bhagwath Rao said if there are any issues in idol installations in pandals, the pandal organisers can contact the Samithi office. Samithi president G Raghav Reddy and others were also present.