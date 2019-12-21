Hyderabad: GHMC asks to finish up Moazzam Jahi market renovation works

Municipal administration principal secretary Arvind Kumar asked the officials to complete the Moazzam Jahi market renovation works on Saturday. Arvind Kumar along with GHMC zonal commissioner Musharaf examined the works which were initiated to preserve the historical monuments.

Kumar took stock of the market including the construction of the footpath and asked the officials to shift the lime mortar from the market. He further directed to take up works like street-furniture, lighting, drainage and drinking water at the earliest.

Signboards and numbering of the shops should be uniform, said Arvind Kumar.

The modern mutton market should be constructed on the suggestions of Veterinary officials and that should include requirements like the refrigerator and blow air.