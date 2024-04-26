Hyderabad: Ghose panel to quiz KCR

Hyderabad : The judicial commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, which is probing the irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project and the collapse of the Medigadda piers, will summon former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and question him to elicit information regarding project cost, its design and construction process, etc.

Justice Ghose said that in two or three days, a paper statement will be issued on the Kaleshwaram project irregularities and people’s opinion will also be collected and then the inquiry would begin.

It may be mentioned here that the previous BRS government was facing allegations of corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project which had cost the exchequer more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

The Commission said that the statements of every stakeholder, including the former Chief Minister who was also the minister for irrigation, would be recorded. His role in the construction of the project and its Operation and Maintenance (O&M) would be studied before finalizing the report.

Notices would be served on political leaders and also contract agencies to find out the facts in the alleged corruption in the project construction.

The Commission would conduct a study in many aspects, including the construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages and deficiencies in the design and construction, quality maintenance and alleged misuse of funds meant for the project, etc. Justice Ghose said the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority), Vigilance report and CAG reports will also be taken into consideration. The Commission, he said, would hold a meeting with state irrigation officials and the NDSA team which conducted a probe into the damage of three piers. The Commission would also visit Medigadda and ascertain the situation at the damaged piers of the barrage.

