Hyderabad: Gold concealed in facial cream boxes seized at RGI airport
Highlights
The customs officials on Saturday seized gold from a passenger arrived from Doha at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.
The passenger concealed the gold in a facial boxes which was found in his baggage. Around 528 grams of gold which is worth of Rs 20.44 lakhs were seized from the passenger. In a tweet, the customs officials said that a a case has been registered against the passenger for smuggling of gold.
"The passenger was arrested and sent for questioning. An investigation is underway," the officials said.
