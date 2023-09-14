Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan gives green signal for TSRTC merger

Hyderabad : Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday has given her consent to the pending bill on merger of TSRTC with government and congratulated the RTC employees.



The state Assembly had passed the bill to merge RTC with government. The Governor had held the bill back took legal opinion, recommended certain additional measures. There was some criticism from Government and Ministers over the delay. Finally, the Governor gave her consent on the same.

On September 9, the Governor, who had completed four years in office as the Governor of Telangana commented on the merger of TSRTC with the government. She said she did not give her assent to the bill to merge TSRTC with the government. She clarified that she had taken legal opinion and has made certain recommendations to the government but the government ignored them.

She was still examining it so that the interests of the RTC employees do not get affected. “If the bill is good, I will sign,” she said, adding that she believes in people centric and people-oriented approach and would not be cowed down by threats and was ready to face cases if need be.



On July 31, The state cabinet which met here for about six hours took a major decision to merge the TSRTC with government. A bill to this effect was introduced in the state Assembly.



It may be recalled that this demand has been there for almost seven to eight years. In 2019, the TSRTC had gone in for a major strike in which about 48000 employees participated. About 27 people had lost lives and the strike went on for 41 days. Once merged about 43000 employees will be benefitted.