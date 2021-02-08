Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai launches Raj Bhavan Annam canteen

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday launched 'Raj Bhavan Annam' canteen at Raj Bhavan government school. The initiative is aimed to provide free breakfast to Raj Bhavan School children; sanitation, gardening and other workers at Raj Bhavan.

Sri Satya Sai Seva Samiti organization has come forward to provide free breakfast to the poor as per governor's vision. Besides, mid-day meals and supper will be provided at reasonable prices.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that every mother should provide nutritious food to their children for their growth. "The balanced diet will help the children grow both physically and mentally which are cognitive academic development of school children," the governor said.

Later, the governor and her husband, Dr P Soundararajan joined the school children and the sanitation workers and had breakfast along with them. Also, the governor and her husband personally served breakfast to the people.

She also went around the canteen and asked the children and workers about the quality of breakfast.