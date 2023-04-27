Hyderabad: Guru Nanak University students take to streets, seek recognition

Hyderabad : Thousands of students hit the streets to protest against the management of the Guru Nanak 'University' for ruining their futures by admitting them into various courses without due recognition from the University Grants Commission. The students' reaction comes against the backdrop after the Governor TamilsaiSoundrarajan returning the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to the State government. On Wednesday, around 4,000 students took to the streets demanding for justice.

Students pointed out that around 4,000 of them are pursuing their studies in a university which is yet to get recognised and are in fear that their future is at stake.

The university is functioning without any recognition from University Grant Commission from the past seven months. Student demand for ID cards or give back their fees and certificates and clarify as to why there is a delay to get the university recognised. "During our admission, we were informed by the university officials that the university will get recognised within two months. But now it is more than seven months and there is no clarity on varsity recognisation. After spending a lot of money for our education in this university, what is the use of persuading our studies here without the university having recognition," said Sunil(name changed), degree first-year student of Guru Nanak University.

"The University is collecting lakh of rupees but is not issuing any fee receipt. The reason stated behind this is that the university does not have recognition. We will continue our protests till we get a proper clarification from the officials," said another student.