Hyderabad: Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra held peacefully

Hyderabad: "Sri Hanuman Jayanthi Vijaya Yatra" procession was held in the city on Saturday peacefully with thousands of people participating amidst elaborate security cover by the city police.

The entire procession path of 12 Kms wore the saffron colour with devotees holding saffron flags and chanting "Jai Sri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" all along the procession. A bike rally of women and a mammoth rally under the aegis of Viswa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Vahini and BJP Mahila Morcha and other organisations stood as a special attraction during the yatra. Women holding saffron flags riding 200 bikes took out a rally as part of the yatra.

The yatra started at Ram temple in Gowliguda and ended at the Veeranjaneya temple in Tadbanda in Secunderabad.

Barricades were put up at several places along the procession route to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and also restrictions and diversions were imposed to maintain a smooth flow of traffic.

Another procession started from Karmanghat Hanuman temple under the Rachakonda Commissionerate and joined the main procession at DM&HS junction.

LB Nagar historic Karman Ghat Hanuman Mandir's Jayaram Guruji and the Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal, VHP state official representatives Ravinuthala Sashidhar, State president Surender Reddy performed special puja and a bike rally was flagged off from there.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Jayaram Guruji said that the programmes to unite the Hindu society should continue to be organised. He stressed the need to remove the caste system in the society to unite Hindus to chase away the evil forces from the country.

Abhilash Agarwal said that the Kashmiri Files was an attempt to tell people of the country the real story. And, there is a demand from the people to produce Hyderabad files on the atrocities of Razakars under the erstwhile Nizam State.

VHP leader Shasidhar appealed to Hindus to come out of the false secular narratives for Hindus to live as Hindus. He stressed that the strength of Hindus in the country is needed for the peace in the country and every Hindu should take part in the mission of protecting Dharma.

Participating in the programme organised by Hindu Vahini at IDPL in Balanagar, Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender praised the organisers for organising the Sobha Yatra reflecting the country's culture, tradition and greatness. He said that the Hindu Vahini has been organising the Sobha Yatra covering 12-km from Jagadgiri Gutta to IDPL for the past 12 years. He said that the programme would help in handing over the culture, and traditions to the future generations.