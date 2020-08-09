Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement celebrates the festival of Sri Krishna Janmastami at Hare Krishna Golden Temple on August 11 and 12

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement – Hyderabad (HKM-H) celebrates the festival of Sri Krishna Janmastami at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills on August 11 and 12.

However, given the pandemic situation of Covid-19, the devotees are only allowed for general darshan and in strict adherence to the Covid regulations. Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of the Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad said all festival sevas will be performed internally by the archakas and devotees would only be authorized for Sri Radha Govinda 's general darshan and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy's, a press release says.

Darshan will be permitted between 8 am and 2 pm from 5.30 pm to 9 pm on August 11 and 12 and all precautions have been taken at the temple with screening protocols such as mandatory mask, thermal screening, social distancing, sanitizing. Devotees are not permitted to make their offerings such as flowers or coconuts etc and children and elders are advised to remain at home.