Hyderabad: Harish dubs BJP promises as full of Jhoot, Jumlas

Hyderabad: Stating that the promises made by the BJP leaders were all 'Jhoot and Jumlas', the Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that BJP cannot deceive people of Nalgonda as it would be the foolishness of the saffron party to think they can fool people of Munugodu.

Addressing a press conference along with MP K Prabhakar Reddy, former minister C Laxma Reddy, MLA A Venkateshwar Reddy former Mayor B Rammohan and former MLC M Sreenivas Reddy here at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao lashed out at the BJP leaders for their promises. Showing the videos of BJP leaders promising pensions of Rs 3,000 to the people of the State, Harish Rao dared them to first implement this in the BJP ruled states.

"Telangana is the only State which provides the highest pension of Rs 3,016 to disabled and Rs 2,016 to the old aged. The neighboring state of Maharashtra has a pension of Rs 1,000 whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State has just Rs 750. Now the State government has implemented the pension scheme to the 57-year-old persons," said Harish Rao, adding not even a penny is being provided by the Centre.

Stating that Nalgonda district is known for movements including armed struggle, Harish Rao said that BJP leaders cannot fool the people with their fake promises. "The BJP is known for 'Jhoot and Jumla' and deceiving people with their promises. They first said 'one vote two states' in the Kakinada resolution but deceived people. The BJP is known for destruction, communalism," said Harish Rao.

The TRS leader said that the Centre had not done a single good thing for the state and did severe injustice to the people of Telangana. The state government had asked to decide the share of Krishna water but the Centre did not decide even after eight years doing sever injustice to the people of Munugode and Nalgonda. There were Congress and TDP governments for seven decades but none had solved the fluoride problem. The Komatireddy brothers were public representatives and ministers but failed to address the problem, alleged Rao.

Harish Rao deplored India's rank sliding from 101 to 107 in the global hunger index and going beyond Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan under the BJP government.