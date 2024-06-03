One dead, three critically injured after bus overturns at Narasaraopet

In a tragic incident, a Travels bus overturned at Petlurivaripalem in Narasaraopet mandal. The bus, which was en route from Karnataka to Yanam, was carrying 39 passengers at the time of the accident.

The unfortunate incident claimed the life of one woman, identified as Divya from Vijayawada. Three other passengers sustained serious injuries, while 19 others suffered minor injuries. The injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Narasaraopet for medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was a result of the heavy rainfall during the night, causing branches of a tree to fall onto the road. The slippery road conditions may have led to the bus losing control and overturning.

The police are currently investigating the incident and will be taking necessary actions to prevent such accidents in the future.