Congress will fulfil its guarantees, assures Sonia Gandhi

Hyderabad: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday assured the people of Telangana that the Congress government in the state will fulfil its guarantees.

Sonia Gandhi greeted the people of Telangana on the state Formation Day and wished for its rapid development and bright future. She recorded the video message which was played at the main official ceremony to mark the 10th Telangana formation day at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

The state government had invited her to the celebration but she could not attend due to health reasons. Stating that the people of Telangana entrusted to the Congress the responsibility of building a prosperous and developed Telangana, she said that she considers this as her duty to fulfil all those dreams.

“Today on this auspicious occasion, I want to assure you all that the Telangana Congress government under the leadership of Revanth Reddy will leave no stone unturned to fulfil its guarantee,” she said. Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to ‘countless martyrs of Telangana who laid down their lives for the formation of the great state.’

“In 2004 at Karimnagar, I had promised to the people of Telangana that Congress would fulfil their dream. After my statement there was dissidence within our party and many left our party but your courage and determination gave me the strength and inspiration to fulfil the dream,” she said.