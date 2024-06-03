PM reviews impact of cyclone Remal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in seven key meetings on Sunday to address a variety of issues, sources said. The day began with a meeting to review the post-cyclone Remal situation in West Bengal and adjoining areas, particularly focusing on the northeastern states.

The recent cyclone has left significant damage in its wake, necessitating an urgent assessment and coordinated relief efforts.

Following this, Modi attended a meeting focusing on the escalating heatwave conditions affecting various parts of the country. With temperatures soaring, several deaths have been reported across India due to extreme heat, including those of the 33 poll officials who died in Uttar Pradesh recently.

In the lead-up to World Environment Day scheduled for June 5, the Prime Minister held a meeting to review the preparations for large-scale celebrations.

The fourth meeting of the day was an extensive brainstorming session to review the agenda for the government's 100-day post-elections program. This session focused on key policy initiatives and governance strategies for the coming months as the BJP aims for a third successive term.

In addition to these meetings, the results of the Assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh also came up for discussion.