Field-level training session held for counting staff

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector and District Election Officer Dr K Madhavi Latha directed the counting staff to perform their duties well.

A field-level training programme for counting staff was held at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) on Sunday. Collector participated in the programme and said that the officers and staff participating in the counting duties on Tuesday were selected through the first randomisation. A second randomisation was conducted in the presence of election observers and constituencies were allotted to them, she said.

She said that after 5 am on Tuesday, the officers and staff will be selected for the designated counting tables through randomisation.

She advised staff to concentrate on completing the counting within the scheduled time. She clarified that the counting staff must have coordination and mutual understanding. A Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer will be available to resolve any doubts. As many as 15 tables have been set up in the AKNU administration building for the counting of the parliamentary constituency postal ballot. About 15,300 votes cast will be distributed equally to all the tables, she said.

District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, KRCC Special Deputy Collector M Krishna Naik, Trainee Deputy Collector M Bhanu Prakash, and other officials participated.