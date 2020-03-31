Hyderabad: HCSC donates Rs 8 lakh towards Covid-hit

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) on Tuesday donated an amount of Rs 8, 01,000 to their relief distribution partner, SAFA Society, towards relief for Covid-19-affected patients.

Additionally, HCSC also committed to provide 30,000 food packets daily to the needy in the city for next couple of days.

The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad and Chairman of HCSC, Anjani Kumar, handed over the cheques to Rubina of SAFA Society to supply dry rations and to feed the needy and displaced persons affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Commissioner said, "The Police department is committed to supply all the needed logistics support for the distribution of food and dry rations to SAFA society.

Also, GHMC is being approached to identify temporary shelters for the migrant workers and HCSC will continue to provide them withe essential food supplies till the lockdown continues."

The secretary general of HCSC Bharani Kumar Aroll, Jt. secretary of Women Forum Prashanti, Tarun Joshi Jt. CP Special branch and convenor of HCSC and Shrawan Gone CEO of Raheja Mind Space were also present on the occasion.