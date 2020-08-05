Hyderabad: Health officials send Covid negative report without tests

Hyderabad: Getting a negative report for the Covid-19 would be a big relief for anyone. But when someone gets the same reports without undergoing test would make him confused and suspicious. Same is happening in the State as authorities declared people negative for coronavirus without even testing them. People are lining up before the health centers to get tested to find out whether they are infected or not. However, many are facing inconvenience because they are first sent back to get the doctor's recommendation and at times the health centers are running out of the testing kits.



In an interesting case, one Narendra Agarwal, a resident of Old City in Aliabad, was tested positive on July 23. After completing his quarantine period, Agarwal went to the local health center at Mekalabanda to confirm he was virus free. Agarwal also took his family to the health center for tests on August 4.

Narendra and his son had undergone tests but his wife and his daughter could not do so because the personnel at the health centre told them that there were no testing kits available. The father and son duo were tested negative in the tests.

However, to the surprise of Narendra Agarwal, reports pertaining to both his daughter and wife were also sent on his phone. "We were told there were no testing kits and they asked us to come for tests on Wednesday but on the evening of Tuesday, we got a message that my wife and daughter were also tested negative," said Narendra Agarwal.

Similarly, an advocate R Satish Kumar who was tested positive last month had registered for a test at a health center in Moinabad after completing quarantine. However, he could not attend because of some reason but to his surprise, he got a message on his phone that he was tested negative for Covid-19.

"Don't know what is going on in the State. These days many are donating plasma after getting a negative report. If someone uses a false report, what will be the fate of the patients," asked Satish Kumar. BJYM leader from the city, P Venkataramana alleged that the government wants to show decrease in the positive cases but what is the use by declaring negative without doing any test. This is nothing but negligence of the government to show dip in the corona cases, alleged Venkataramana.















