Hyderabad: Healthy India is Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's goal says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the aim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to achieve a healthy India. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at a Healthy Baby show programme held in Nampally of the city. Reddy was the chief guest at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the milk of mothers was the best food for new born children and added that the presence of health children would lead to building a health India. He said that a mother was the best doctor to her children and added that PM Modi led central government was implementing several programs to provide nutritious food to the children of the country. He said that the central government was not only taking steps to abolish all social evils being experienced by the women but also holding awareness programs for the parents of the girls while noting that Beti Bacho Beti Padao program is one such program of their government.

Reddy said that PM Modi had asked them to hold the Healthy baby show program in all Lok Sabha constituencies of the country and added that they were holding the program with children between the age group of 3 months to 13 months. He said that they had come up with the program in order to highlight the importance of the mother's milk. The Union Minister distributed health kits and certificates to the children on the occasion.