Hyderabad: Heavy traffic snarls witnessed as devotees throng Khairatabad Ganesh pandal

Hyderabad: As large number of devotees flocked at the Khairatabad Ganesh pandal on Sunday, heavy traffic snarls was witnessed in the vicinity of Khairtabad. The traffic on the main roads of Khairtabad and Tank Bund came to a standstill due to the huge rush of devotees. A large number of vehicles were stuck in Khairtabad, Panjagutta, Lakdi-ka-Pul and other surrounding areas. Khairtabad- Panjagutta areas were jammed up to two km. The police advised commuters to take alternative routes.

It was estimated that around four lakh people visited the Khairtabad Ganesh Pandal on Sunday. Devotees were seeing waiting in long queues for hours to have a glimpse of Ganesh. The police also made security arrangement to avoid any outward incidents.

Traffic restrictions near Khairtabad Ganesh pandal and its surroundings were also placed by the Hyderabad city police and will be in place till immersion as per the footfall of the devotees.