Hyderabad High Court Denies Interim Relief to Mohan Babu in Journalist Assault Case

The Telangana High Court has refused to issue interim orders in the case concerning an assault on TV9 journalist Ranjith. The case is related to the alleged attack on the journalist by individuals associated with actor Mohan Babu.

Mohan Babu, who is seeking anticipatory bail, had requested the court to prevent his arrest until the case is heard further. His legal counsel had urged the court to grant an order restraining the police from taking any action against him until Monday. However, the court rejected the plea for interim relief.

The court stated that a decision would only be made after the filing of a counter by the authorities. As a result, the High Court postponed the case's next hearing to Monday, where the matter will be reviewed further.

The assault case has caused a stir in both media and legal circles, with both sides eagerly awaiting the next steps in the legal proceedings. Mohan Babu's legal team continues to push for the actor’s protection from immediate arrest.