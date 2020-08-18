Hyderabad: Hiring on at AOC centre Boys Sports Company

Hyderabad: Boys Sports Company, AOC Centre, Secunderabad, will be hiring administrative staff in the categories of teacher, clerk, housekeeper, masalchi and chef trades.

Interviews will be conducted by a board of officers from September 15 to 17 at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad.

There is no age restriction for applying for the mentioned trades. Teacher should have minimum graduate with BEd qualification to educate the boys of class VIII to X (CBSE syllabus) and clerk should be ex-servicemen having knowledge of accounts.

For further details, candidates can contact Officer Commanding, Boys Sports Company, AOC Centre, Secunderabad.