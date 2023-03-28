  • Menu
Hyderabad: HMDA demolishes illegal structures in Shamshabad

Highlights

  • Senior HMDA officials said that some unknown persons tried to encroach on government lands in Shamshabad by raising the temporary structures
  • The operation to remove the encroachments, which had mushroomed at Shamshabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority demolished a large number of temporary structures that were erected illegally on government land spread over an area of 50-acres at Shamshabad on Tuesday.

Senior HMDA officials said that some unknown persons tried to encroach on government lands in Shamshabad by raising the temporary structures. The HMDA took the assistance of Cyberabad police and demolished all the encroachments by deploying heavy machinery (JCB).

"The operation to remove the encroachments, which had mushroomed at Shamshabad, was conducted between 3 am and 8 am on Tuesday morning. We were able to pull down all the temporary structures and saved 50-acres of Government land from encroachment," HMDA in a press release, said.

