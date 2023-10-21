Hyderabad: HMR–Metro Fest begins

Hyderabad: The three-day Metro Fest was inaugurated on Friday at Ameerpet and this fest is a way of expressing gratitude to all valued metro passengers, who make Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) their preferred mode of transportation every day. According to Hyderabad Metro, this event is being held at Ameerpet metro station, from 3 pm to 8 pm, and promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees and will close its curtains on October 23.

This fest is a way of expressing gratitude to all valued metro passengers, who make HMR their preferred mode of transportation every day. There are various stalls set up at the station premises. LTMRHL MD and CEO, KVB Reddy, said this is HMR’s grandest carnival - The Metro Fest 2023. Every year during the festival season, L&T Metro Rail organises customer engagement events and this time it’s bigger and grander, catering to all age groups.

I encourage all our valued customers to enjoy and celebrate this festive season at Ameerpet metro station. HMR is committed to enhancing the commuting experience of its passengers and strives to bring unique events and activities that add joy and excitement to their daily travel routines.