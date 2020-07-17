Hyderabad: Home is where the gym is now

Hyderabad: Due to the closure of gyms for more than four months, many fitness-addicts and enthusiasts are opting for setting up a personalized gym at home.



Even in the times of pandemic, there is a rise in sales of fitness equipment. According to the sellers, the urge to keep themselves fit during this pandemic is what increased the demand in the last three months.

Arun Kumar Mohanty, owner of Afton Treadmill and Gym Equipment Store at Raj Bhavan Road, said, "The sales of the equipment after the relaxation of lockdown norms have tripled as gyms have remained shut in the last four months. Now many people who were not into fitness are also starting to work out to keep themselves in shape due to which the demand has increased. Many are taking fitness seriously and are setting up their home gyms."

Equipment like bench, dumbbells, rod and mats are seeing a huge demand amidst fitness enthusiasts.

"In terms of fitness equipment people prefer to buy it offline because of the authenticity. Earlier, where we used to get two to three calls in a day now after lockdown we get daily 10 to 15 calls for the same every day," he adds.

Rahul Raj, owner of Propel Fitness store in Somajiguda says that the demand for equipment in both offline and online markets is almost the same. He says, "Equipment from my stores are sold online more and it has a good demand. Calls for enquiry have increased in the last two weeks."

Varun Rao, a resident of Bowenpally along with his friend, started working out post-lockdown on his terrace every morning. "My friend and I decided to start working out at home as the work from home lifestyle was taking a toll on our body. We bought a few weights and some plates and a rod and started working out on my terrace. It was more convenient for us as we can do it anytime of the day," he informed.

"Since the lockdown forced the gyms to remain closed at first, people didn't take fitness that seriously but as days passed I see more and more people being serious towards fitness. Even after the gyms will reopen I prefer working out at home as it will save my travelling time and energy," he adds further