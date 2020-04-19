Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali oversees disinfectant spraying

Hyderabad: Mohd Mahmood Ali, the Minister for Home Affairs, personally monitored the disinfectant sprinkling undertaken by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel at various places in the city on Saturday.



Sanjay Kumar Jain, the Director General of Fire Services, V Papaiah, the Regional Fire Officer, and other fire department officers participated in the programme. In order to control the spread of Covid-19, the fire services department staff has been spraying disinfectant (Sodium Hypo Chlorite-NaOcl) all over the state besides attending regular distress calls.

Mahmood Ali attended the programme and spoke to the media in NBT Nagar of Banjara Hills. He said that Fire department has 133 fire stations in entire Telangana and the staff has been engaged in sprinkling Sodium Hypo Chlorite at all the public places in the state.

He added the department was also conducting public awareness programmes on the precautions to be taken to combat Corona. He urged people to stay at home during the lockdown period.