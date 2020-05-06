Hyderabad: Hostellers struggle to survive on poor food

Hyderabad: Soon after the lockdown was announced, a majority of students and young employees staying in hostels swiftly left for home, but a few stayed back for several reasons. And 40 days later, they are regretting their decision as many managements are not providing good food.

With a few inmates to cater to, the managements have almost shut kitchens. Many a time, the people living in these hostels have biscuits for breakfast. A Priyatham Reddy, a native of Ongole, who is currently a contract employee in Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and staying in Vanadurga Boys Hostel in Kamala Nagar, ECIL, said he has been staying in this hostel for the past 40 days. "There were more than 40 people who were staying in this hostel.

The day when the lockdown was announced, everyone left but I was stuck here. Since then, I have not been getting proper food. The owner asks me to go to nearby girls hostel which is owned by him to get the food. The morning breakfast I have to manage by myself. For the lunch and dinner when I go out, the police ask me to go back. I am surviving on fruits and biscuits."

Sofiya Hasmi, a native of Kerala, who came to Hyderabad studies, is currently staying at Sree Nidhi Girls hostel, Uppal. She said, "We are not getting proper food. If I get to eat food like this, I will soon fall sick. They are only providing lunch and dinner."

Jaideep Divyanshu, a native of Jharkhand who is currently doing software course and staying at Sri Balaji Boys Hostel, Ameerpet said, "Initially, I faced issues in getting good food when we had to manage with snacks and fruits. However, the management has arranged proper food for lunch and dinner. However, for breakfast we are managing with snacks in the morning." Meanwhile, paying rent has still been an issue to many of the bachelors.

"Since I wasn't getting food here and the rent that I had to pay included food costs as well, I asked the management not to charge me for boarding. However, they refused, saying since they were allowing me to stay here during this hard times, I have to pay the entire month rent of Rs 3,500," said Priyatham. Similar is the situation with Sofiya and Jaideep.