Hyderabad: Humanity to the fore amid Covid scare

Hyderabad: True to the saying that adversity brings out the best in man, i.e., humanity, universal brotherhood and amity came to the fore when a few Muslims led the last rites of a Hindu man who died two days ago at a city hospital after hospitalisation for general ailment.



Venu Mudiraj, 55, an old auto driver from Chintal Basti in Khairtabad, died after a prolong illness two days ago. He is survived by two children – a daughter and a son, 14 and 18 years respectively. A pall of gloom descended on these orphaned children following the death of their father who was the lone bread winner –they had already lost their mother two years ago. Amid the fear of Covid-19 cases, fear gripped locals as rumours spread that Venu died due to contagion. However, cops scotched the rumours. This calmed the neighbours, but still none came forward to take part in last rites.

The plight of children move a few Muslim youth Sadiq Bin Salam, Mohd Majid, Abdul Muqtadir, Mohd Khasim and Shaikh Ahmed rose above any religious limitations and wholeheartedly not only made arrangements for last rites, but also took part in them. "We tried to break the ice by convincing local people that the deceased was not a Covid-19 patient, which was also confirmed by police. Some people did come forward, however, police allowed only 10 to perform last rites, mandating social distancing," informed Sadiq Bin Salam. "We should reach out to others at this critical juncture. Only wellbeing of one other should matter, not any narrow considerations," he added.

Later on, five Muslims along with the son of the deceased and a few neighbours performed last rites by taking out arthi procession from deceased's house to Shamshan Ghat at Banjara Hills Road No.13 for cremation. The sight of such humane act kindled feelings of religious amity and oneness in the locality.