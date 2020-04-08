Hyderabad: Hunger pangs of migrant labour

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh migrants residing at Raja Ram Colony in Miyapur are a worried lot since lockdown. For the last 14 days, the migrants claim that no one from the government came forward to help. Among 109 migrants there are eight families and rest of them are bachelors. "We are daily wage labourers and not in a position to buy anything.

When we approached government officials for help, one of the officials said, they had received some list from higher authorities and they are supposed to distribute the rice only to the listed ones. On several requests officials assured helping us but no one helped us so far. We are scared we might die without reaching our home town," said Mohammed Sharif, a daily wage labourer at Ram Nagar Colony.

"We do not have white ration card or anything except our aadhar card from Uttar Pradesh. If this continues for a week more, we might die of hunger," said Sarvesh Kumar Jaiswal, a daily wage painter migrated from UP. "We earn around Rs200 to 300 per day by painting houses. Since lockdown we have no work and the money which we saved for emergencies is used." said Sanjay Kumar Bharathi, a daily wage painter migrated from UP.