Hyderabad: I S Sadan residents vent ire on lax public reps

Hyderabad: Continuous sewage overflow on roads, uncovered drains emanating stench, hanging electric wires, tree debris and garbage dumped on streets and by-lanes are compounding the woes of I S Sadan residents. While mosquito menace has increased manifold, the haphazard parking of vehicles in narrow internal roads creates problem for the motorists.

Residents are in great distress due to lack of basic civic amenities. Though the area sprang up many decades ago, it still faces the issue of narrow internal roads, lack of storm water drain and sewage overflow as per requirement.

Areas like Vinay Nagar colony, Maruti Nagar, and Yadgiri Nagar come under I S Sadan area. The main concern is these areas are continuous sewage overflow, which inundates the internal roads repelling residents from using them.

Prakash, a resident of Vinay Nagar Colony informed, "From last one year we have been complaining about the issue but till date nothing has been done."

Frustrated over the lack of civic facilities, residents said that the elected public representatives have failed to provide basic civic requirements. Krishna Reddy, another resident said, "We residents have not yet known about who the representative of the area is, and none of the member is on ground. The public representatives have failed to deliver their promises."

Open dump yards are forcing the residents to live in unhygienic environments making their lives miserable. There seems to be no value for their lives as they are forced to put up with stench and mosquitoes.

Omprakash, resident of Yadgiri Nagar lamented, "The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers after collecting garbage from various colonies dump it here. Despite multiple complaints, the authorities are turning a blind eye on our suffering." Apart from this residents say that the internal roads in the colony are in bad shape and uneven with potholes. All our pleas have failed to evince any response from the Municipality. Each time, the Municipal Corporation gives us a barrage of excuses for not taking up works.

Other issues like no streetlights, no proper sanitation, no lifting of garbage, and narrow road are also been ignored. The authorities need to have a look on such issues and solve them.