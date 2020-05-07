Hyderabad: Infection risk for dialysis, chemotherapy patients is high

Hyderabad: People undergoing dialysis at various hospitals and centres are facing the brunt of Covid-19. Nearly a dozen patients were infected with the deadly disease and atleast four of them have died so far. Among the fresh positive cases surfaced in Saroornagar and Vanasthalipuram areas, two dialysis patients were also found to have been infected. These two visit a noted corporate hospital in Secunderabad regularly for dialysis treatment.



These patients have to come out of their houses twice or thrice every week to undergo dialysis without fail. Despite novel coronavirus fears when majority population are staying indoors and not venturing out, dialysis patients have no option but to visit hospitals for the procedure. Hence, they are at a higher risk of infection compared to others.

"Dialysis patients have low immunity and incase they get infected with novel coronavirus their health condition will deteriorate at a quicker pace when compared to others. Also, most of these people are 50 years and above and hence they are considered vulnerable," said a doctor from Gandhi.

Telangana government has been extending free dialysis to patients from poor financial backgrounds from last few years. Nearly 230 people are availing this facility at Osmania General Hospital which includes nearly 50 from Gandhi Hospital. As Gandhi Hospital was made a Covid-19 designated hospital, patients from that place are now visiting OGH for dialysis.

These 200-odd people are making regular visits to OGH and around 40 of them had suspected virus symptoms when they came for the procedure. As such their samples were taken and sent for testing. Luckily none of them tested positive.

Cancer patients are also vulnerable Meanwhile, patients who visit cancer hospitals are no less vulnerable and nearly four to five infected patients have cancer history who are also undergoing chemotherapy or radiation.

According to Dr C Sairam from Telangana State Oncologists Association, cancer patients have to visit hospital for radiation or chemotherapy procedures despite lockdown. However, cancer patients have low immunity and are susceptible to infection easily unlike others. This risk is there when they visit hospitals in this Covid-19 situation, he said.