Hyderabad: Inspector, ASI trapped in ACB net

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Thursday arrested an Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Shahbad police station in Rangareddy district in connection with a bribery case.

Getting into details, the Inspector and Assistant sub-inspector allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from a person for settling a land dispute. However, the person who did not want to give bribe approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) who laid a trap and caught the officials red-handed.

The ACB officials arrested the two and handed over them to law and order police station. The officials are also conducting searches at the police station.

On July 6, the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials arrested Superintendent of Planning section and Jr Assistant of planning section for allegedly demanding Rs 40,000 from a person to process a file and issue NOC for transferring the school from CBSE to state syllabus.

On the same day, the officials caught an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Irrigation department, Yellandu red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh. The bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh was recovered from AEE. The AEE was arrested and produced before the special judge.