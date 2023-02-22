Hyderabad: International Biome' 2023 conference held in city

Hyderabad: Experts from international pharma companies on Tuesday said that Telangana had become the capital of India in the pharma sector. Several experts from pharma companies across the world participated in the International Biome' 2023 conference near Shamshabad.

This three-day event was organised by the Telangana State Tribal Residential School for the benefit of the students of social and tribal welfare residential schools by bringing national and international professors.

Secretary Ronald Ross was the chief guest for the program and gave the inaugural address. He said there were many changes in the bio and pharma sector, and there is a need for research as per the changing trends. Recently because of the pandemic like Corona, people suffered, and the economy also had to face the blow. The bio and pharma sector has saved human beings, he said. He called upon the students to inculcate the habit of new research and added that there was a need to serve society.

The Toledo University Professor Scott Hall, Union drug controller Ram Kishan, Hyderabad Central University Professor Reddanna, Pharma Industry experts Shashir Kumar, Prof Pannur Selvam, Darshana Joshi, and Tribal Welfare department officials were also present.