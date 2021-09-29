Hyderabad: IPL betting racket busted, property worth Rs 2.2 crore seized

The Cyberabad special operations team (SOT) police busted an IPL betting racket being organized at several places in the city. The police on Wednesday conducted raids in Miyapur, Bachupalli, Mailardevpally and seven other places where the betting is being held.



Speaking to media, Cyberabad police commission Stephen Ravindra said that they have conducted raids on a specific information and arrested 23 people and also seized Rs 93 lakh cash from them. A total of Rs 2.2 crore worth property has been seized after the raids, the CP added.

Stephen Ravindra said that the arrested are conducting the betting through a mobile app in four layers. "We have also found their networks in Mumbai, Goa and Dubai. A man from Vijayawada is said to be main person in the racket under whom three persons are being directed on the IPL betting," the police commissioner said, adding that a letter is being sent to Google India to remove the apps from the play store.

The CP also urged the parents to keep an eye on the children in the wake of online game bettings.