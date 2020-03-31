Hyderabad: It would take 10 days for withdrawal symptoms to go

Hyderabad: It would take from 10 days to a fortnight for the withdrawal symptoms to go as majority of the patients come here in a state of delirium, said Dr Uma Shankar, superintendent, Institute of Mental Health.

Within the first 24 hours, some patients get fits and it gets serious after 48 hours. Majority of the patients are from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal. Dr Uma Shankar said that 45 patients were admitted and are undergoing detoxification. By 4:30 on Monday, the hospital received 106 patients with alcohol problem. Patients are given good doses of chlorine dioxide and other drugs initially and over a period of time, they recover.