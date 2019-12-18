Hyderabad: KCR inspects Yadadri Temple renovation works

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has made it clear that there is no need for anxiety or hastening of Yadadri Temple renovation works. He said the works should be carried out as per the laid down Shastras.

The Chief Minister toured Yadadri for six and half hours on Tuesday along with officials from various departments and inspected the progress of the ongoing works at the temple premises.

He keenly examined the works being done at Gopuram, Dwaja Sthambham, Sivalayam, Sanctum Sanctorum, Mada streets, Queue lines, kitchen where Prasadam was made, Towers, Pushkarini, Yagashala etc. He suggested that all the works should be done in accordance with the Agamasastra rules with good quality and total perfection.

"Works on temple cannot be done as per deadlines. Since they are going to be permanent constructions, each and every precaution should be taken on all aspects. Follow caution and quality. Constructions should be strong, and everything should be done in tune with the Agama shastra rules," the Chief Minister told the officials.

He expressed satisfaction over the quality of works. He complimented the sculptors who created wonderful sculptures from the hard rocks. The Chief Minister also congratulated the way temple premises was designed to fill it with the statues of Gods, Goddess.

The Chief Minister suggested that gardens and green cover should be created for pleasant atmosphere at the temple premises. He also directed the officials concerned to ensure that wall paintings depicting the greatness of the Temple, the story of Laxmi Narasimha Swamy, Sthala Purana should be on display.

Later, he examined the ring road works going on at Yadadri and also visited 15 VVIP Cottages being constructed as part of the Presidential Suite and suggested some change. The Presidential Suites should be made in such a way that the President or the Prime Minister can stay comfortably, he added.