Hyderabad: KCR turns to Asad for help

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday sought the intervention of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the wake of sudden spike in number of COVID-19 cases connected to the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi.

According to highly placed sources, the CM urged the AIMIM chief to use his good offices to convince the people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at Delhi and returned to the State to report to the health authorities for testing and quarantine, if need be.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior party functionary said that the TRS supremo explained to the Hyderabad MP the seriousness of the situation as several people who attended the Delhi meeting were yet to be identified for extending medical attention as part of containing the spread of the Coronavirus in the State.

KCR particularly impressed upon Owaisi to take a proactive role to appeal for voluntary disclosure by the people who had been to the Delhi meet. The request was made as the health and other department officials are finding it very difficult to trace them.

"The Chief Minister is expecting a positive response from the AIMIM chief, its leaders and other community leaders who have earlier met him at the time of announcement of lockdown," the TRS leader added.