Hyderabad: Kind-hearted keep birds, animals alive

Hyderabad: While many are lending helping hands for feeding the needy, there are a few who are taking care of voiceless birds and animals.

Hundreds of pigeons thronging the Begum Bazar bridge every morning and evening and people feeding them was a regular sight until the lockdown was enforced. The hapless birds have ever since been deprived of feed and are emaciating and even dropping dead, deplored K Manish, a local resident.

Moved by their suffering, a b businessman from Begum Bazar, Mahender Vyas, took it upon himself to feed the pigeons at Muslim Jung Bridge. He says, "Insano ki Seva toh sabhi karte hai. In bezuban Jaanwaron ki Seva Karne ki baat hi alag hai (Everybody serves human beings but it is a different feeling to serve these voiceless animals)." Vyas takes a 50 kg bag of jowar every morning and evening. He vowed to to feed the pigeons everyday till lockdown and also thereafter.

Similar is the scene at different Gowshalas in the city. Satyam Shivam Gowshala, which is the biggest Gowshala in South India at Gagan Pahad, has 5,500 cows and it has enough feed for the cows. Gowshala head Dharmaraj Ranka said that there is no issue related to feed as enough fodder was coming. He said in the coming days there may be need for medicines.