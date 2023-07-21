Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy takes oath BJP Telangana President

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday took oath as the Telangana BJP president at the party office in Nampally. Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Tarun Chugh, MP Bandi Sanjay, MLAs Eatala Rajender, Raghunandan Rao, party leaders Vijayashanti and other were present on the occasion.



Before taking oath, special pujas were performed in the office and Kishan Reddy took blessings from Vedic Scholars.

Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar.

MLAs Eatala Rajender, Raghunandan Rao and other leaders participated in special pujas at the temple. A large number of activists came there. He held up the sword given to him by an activist and showed it to Charminar. After that, they left for a rally and paid tribute to the statue of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule in Amberpet.

From there, they reached the Kanakadurga temple in Bashir Bhag and participated in special pujas. Ambedkar's statue on the tank bund was garlanded. After that, tributes were paid to the martyrs at the Telangana Martyrs Stupa opposite the Assembly.