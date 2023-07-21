  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy takes oath BJP Telangana President

Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy takes oath BJP Telangana President
x
Highlights

Former state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar congratulated the new president with a bouquet and a felicitated him a shawl

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday took oath as the Telangana BJP president at the party office in Nampally. Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Tarun Chugh, MP Bandi Sanjay, MLAs Eatala Rajender, Raghunandan Rao, party leaders Vijayashanti and other were present on the occasion.

Before taking oath, special pujas were performed in the office and Kishan Reddy took blessings from Vedic Scholars.

Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar.

MLAs Eatala Rajender, Raghunandan Rao and other leaders participated in special pujas at the temple. A large number of activists came there. He held up the sword given to him by an activist and showed it to Charminar. After that, they left for a rally and paid tribute to the statue of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule in Amberpet.

From there, they reached the Kanakadurga temple in Bashir Bhag and participated in special pujas. Ambedkar's statue on the tank bund was garlanded. After that, tributes were paid to the martyrs at the Telangana Martyrs Stupa opposite the Assembly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad