Hyderabad: Konda Vishweswar Reddy extends open support to Eatala Rajender

Adarshnagar: Former MP Konda Vishweswar Reddy on Sunday extended his open support to former minister Eatala Rajender in the upcoming by-election in Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

He made the remark after meeting the president of Telangana Inti Party Cheruku Sudhakar at the latter's party office here. The two leaders discussed the by-election and future course of action.

Reddy made it clear that the by-election was not between different political parties, but between Eatala Rajender and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said that they would soon form a forum of separate Telangana activists to defeat the ruling party in the by-election.

He also said that several political party leaders were extending support to Eatala in the by-election. The former MP stated that they would make sure that the TRS was defeated in Huzurabad at any cost. "They would seek support of all parties for achieving their goal.