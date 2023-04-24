Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao unveils plan for successful BRS constituency-level meetings

Hyderabad : The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday asked the party leaders to explain people in every household about the difference between a lovable Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and an expensive Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the BRS party's constituency level meetings to be held across Telangana on April 25, KTR held a teleconference with the party leaders to discuss the agenda and laid down a detailed plan to make the meeting a grand success. Around four lakh leaders of the party from village to constituency level would participate in the meeting. It would be attended by 3,000 to 3,500 party activists in each constituency. The occasion would be helpful to further raise awareness levels about BRS's schemes and initiatives implemented in the past nine years, so that the BRS cadre can spread the information among people. Rama Rao said that the upcoming Constituency level meetings, which were being held for the first time, would serve as a platform to sound the bugle for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The BRS leader said that the party would propose and discuss six political resolutions on important issues including Agriculture, Welfare, Palle Pragathi-Pattana Pragathi, Education-Employment, BJP's failures, and local issues. Rao said that the first resolution should be framed integrating agriculture, electricity and irrigation projects. Through this, he said, the progress achieved in farming, welfare achieved through the State government's agriculture programmes, irrigation projects and Centre's anti-farmer policies should also be discussed.

Rao emphasized the need to discuss the various schemes implemented by the State government for individuals across different age groups, from infants to the elderly. The welfare resolution would cover the impact of these schemes on different groups, including women, people with disabilities, and those receiving Aasara pension for the elderly.

The resolution on education and employment would provide detailed information on the State government's programs related to primary and higher education. He pointed out that if Prime Minister Modi had fulfilled his promise of creating 2 crore jobs annually, there would have been no need for the BJP to hold an unemployment march.

The BRS working president emphasized that the equal development of towns and villages was made possible under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao through Palle Pragathi. The party leaders should discuss the failures of the BJP-led government led by Narendra Modi, such as the increase in prices of essential commodities and skyrocketing fuel prices. Rao stressed that it was important to discuss the central government's role in the price hikes in detail, making this a critical resolution. He asked the leaders should address the central government's inaction in granting critical projects to Telangana and its failure to respond to people's demands.

Rama Rao said that the BJP would be empty in the State soon and in Delhi the Prime Minister's chair also will be free. He said that in 2024, there will be definitely Modi's Ghar Wapsi. People are thinking that if they elect Modi as Prime Minister once again, they will be finished. It's not the car steering, it is the BJP steering which is in the hands of Adani. The lotus is in the clutches of corporate forces, alleged Rama Rao.

Attacking the BJP further, the BRS working president said that people of the country have seen the full picture of BJP on a 70 mm screen with the Hindenburg report and there is no need for another trailer.

Rama Rao said that the Delhi BJP leaders' dreams would not be fulfilled with the day dramas of the State BJP leaders. The BJP which did not constitute JPC on Hindenburg has no right to seek an inquiry by sitting judge, he said. People of Telangana will not believe Modi even if he takes up yatra on his knees. While Modi is captain for corruption, the BJP is captain for that, he alleged.



The BRS leader asked how long the BJP will use the MIM for their political growth. The BJP has no own strength in Telangana whereas the BRS has presence in the entire State, he said. "It is like demons preaching sermons to talk on corruption by a party which did not form a SIT," said Rao.

Rama Rao said that Gujarat was number one in the State in terms of paper leakage when he was a minister. The Vyapam case came out in the BJP ruled state, alleged Rao.

The BRS leader said that the people who were not disclosing funds received under PM cares and declared that PM cares do not fall under CAG were raising questions on a project which was constructed with all sorts of audits.