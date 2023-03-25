Hyderabad: LB Nagar to be thrown to public today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is slated to inaugurate the LB Nagar RHS flyover on Saturday, which was constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). Ahead of the inauguration, the Minister took to Twitter to share the features of the flyover and some pictures.

Will be throwing open the LB Nagar RHS Flyover tomorrow built under #SRDP by @GHMCOnline



Length​​​​​: 760m, Width​​​​​: 12m (3 – lane) and Cost of flyover ₹32 Cr



Signal free for through traffic From Vijayawada Highway to Hyderabad at LB Nagar pic.twitter.com/QO7l6zfRPH — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 24, 2023

Minister KTR's tweet mentioned that the flyover is 760 meters long and 12 meters wide, with three lanes. It was built at a cost of ₹32 crore and is signal-free for through traffic, providing a smooth ride from Vijayawada Highway to Hyderabad at LB Nagar.

