Hyderabad: LB Nagar to be thrown to public today

KT Rama Rao is slated to inaugurate the LB Nagar RHS flyover on Saturday
Highlights

  • Minister KTR takes to Twitter and shares the features of and information of the flyover
  • The flyover is constructed at a cost of ₹32 crore and is signal-free for through traffic, providing a smooth ride from Vijayawada Highway to Hyderabad at LB Nagar

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is slated to inaugurate the LB Nagar RHS flyover on Saturday, which was constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). Ahead of the inauguration, the Minister took to Twitter to share the features of the flyover and some pictures.

Minister KTR's tweet mentioned that the flyover is 760 meters long and 12 meters wide, with three lanes. It was built at a cost of ₹32 crore and is signal-free for through traffic, providing a smooth ride from Vijayawada Highway to Hyderabad at LB Nagar.

