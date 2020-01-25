Hyderabad Literary Festival 2020: Sketching hues of an amazing city

They call themselves Urban Sketchers. A group of 200 members whose sketches and paintings drew crowds as most of the works pertained to monuments and structures of Hyderabad. Kanchan Khirwadkar, a member said, "We hope to rope in more enthusiasts who wish to explore the city and capture its myriad hues on weekends."

Urban Sketchers' Hyderabad chapter was started in 2015 by Ishak Ziaee and Dr Neeraj and Faraz Farshori with a few members has grown by leaps. The members come from different backgrounds and professions. Zeeshan Ahmed, an enforcement officer at Provident Fund said, "We choose a location and most do rapid drawing. The fun lies in sketching live at the spot."

EVENTS TODAY

• Panel: Legacy of partition

• Panel: Tales from Tihar

• Inspirational Stories

• Panel: Tales of two cities: Delhi-Hyderabad

• Laughter is the only recourse

• Cultural event: Banaras Ka Thug conceived by Anuradha Kapur and Vidya Rao

• Multilingual poetry reading

• Telangana literature in translation